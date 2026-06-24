AFN Misawa High Noon, 35th Maintenance Group Wild Weasel Walk Through 2026

Misawa, Japan (June 26, 2026) - U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group conducted a Wild Weasel immersion tour on June 15th, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The immersion tour enables leaders to learn more about the maintenance efforts that keep the 35th Fighter Wing's aircraft mission ready. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 00:43
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92459
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111801011.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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