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    AFN Misawa High Noon, 35th Maintenance Group Wild Weasel Walk Through 2026

    AFN Misawa High Noon, 35th Maintenance Group Wild Weasel Walk Through 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.25.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (June 26, 2026) - U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group conducted a Wild Weasel immersion tour on June 15th, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The immersion tour enables leaders to learn more about the maintenance efforts that keep the 35th Fighter Wing's aircraft mission ready. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 00:43
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92459
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111801011.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Misawa Air Base

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