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    AFN Misawa High Noon Space Force Visit

    AFN Misawa High Noon Space Force Visit

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.15.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna recently visited Misawa's 5th Space Warning Squadron, Detachment 4.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 03:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92347
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111784127.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Misawa High Noon Space Force Visit, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Space Force
    5th Space Warning Squadron
    CMSSF Bentivegna
    Misawa Air Base

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