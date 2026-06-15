AFN Misawa High Noon Space Force Visit

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna recently visited Misawa's 5th Space Warning Squadron, Detachment 4.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 03:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92347
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784127.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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