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    AFN Misawa High Noon, New Leaders on Misawa Air Base

    AFN Misawa High Noon, New Leaders on Misawa Air Base

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.11.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    AFN Misawa

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson reports on the new leadership on Misawa Airbase. The 35th Medical Group held a change of command ceremony with Col. James Choi taking command from Col. Winton Laslie and the newest Master Sargent selects were recognized. ( Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adrioness Johnson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 23:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92245
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111768898.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Misawa High Noon, New Leaders on Misawa Air Base, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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