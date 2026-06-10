AFN Misawa High Noon, New Leaders on Misawa Air Base

Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson reports on the new leadership on Misawa Airbase. The 35th Medical Group held a change of command ceremony with Col. James Choi taking command from Col. Winton Laslie and the newest Master Sargent selects were recognized. ( Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adrioness Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 23:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92245
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111768898.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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