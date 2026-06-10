AFN Misawa High Noon, 35th Munitions Squadron Immersion Tour 2026

Misawa, Japan (June 5, 2026) - The 35th Munitions Squadron hosted an immersion tour alongside Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel on May 13th at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The immersion tour serves to expand understanding of allied mission and improve operational integration among U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 01:29
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92199
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111762383.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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