Covering news about a U.S. Air Force unit that operates Global Hawks surveillance drones will move to Yokota Air base in the summer.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 02:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92087
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111741695.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Unit Relocating, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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