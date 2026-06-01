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    U.S. Air Force Unit Relocating

    U.S. Air Force Unit Relocating

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    JAPAN

    05.31.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Covering news about a U.S. Air Force unit that operates Global Hawks surveillance drones will move to Yokota Air base in the summer.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 02:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92087
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111741695.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Unit Relocating, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    News
    air force
    Global Hawk

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