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    AFN Misawa High Noon, Bilateral Firefighter Exchange

    AFN Misawa High Noon, Bilateral Firefighter Exchange

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.14.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (May 15, 2026) - Firefighters from the U.S. Air Force 35th Civil Engineer Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force 3rd Air Wing firefighters conducted a bilateral firefighter exchange on April 8th. This exchange strengthens mission readiness and ensures fire emergency services remain prepared to respond in support of operations.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 23:40
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91847
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111705040.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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