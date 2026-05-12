AFN Misawa High Noon, Bilateral Firefighter Exchange

Misawa, Japan (May 15, 2026) - Firefighters from the U.S. Air Force 35th Civil Engineer Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force 3rd Air Wing firefighters conducted a bilateral firefighter exchange on April 8th. This exchange strengthens mission readiness and ensures fire emergency services remain prepared to respond in support of operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 23:40
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91847
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111705040.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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