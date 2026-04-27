A short public service announcement about emergency preparedness and putting together emergency kits. ( Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 22:57
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91665
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111669357.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Emergency Kits MRR, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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