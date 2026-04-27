(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emergency Kits MRR

    Emergency Kits MRR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.16.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    AFN Misawa

    A short public service announcement about emergency preparedness and putting together emergency kits. ( Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 22:57
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91665
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111669357.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Kits MRR, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    AFN Misawa
    Misawa Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio