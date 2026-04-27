AFN Misawa High Noon, Exercise Sprint 26-2

Seaman John Paul Cavada reports on Exercise Sprint 26-2 on April 28th, 2026. The purpose of the exercise was to practice the capabilities of the 35th Fighter Wings to ensure mission readiness. ( Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 22:04
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91661
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111669266.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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