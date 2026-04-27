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    AFN Misawa High Noon, Exercise Sprint 26-2

    AFN Misawa High Noon, Exercise Sprint 26-2

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.27.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Misawa

    Seaman John Paul Cavada reports on Exercise Sprint 26-2 on April 28th, 2026. The purpose of the exercise was to practice the capabilities of the 35th Fighter Wings to ensure mission readiness. ( Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 22:04
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91661
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111669266.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    AFN Misawa
    Misawa Air Base

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