AFN Misawa High Noon, Navy Physical Training Standards

Seaman John Paul Cavada reports on the changes to the Navy's physical fitness assessment requirements on April 21st, 2026. The changes increase the number of assessment per year as well as the consequences for failures. ( Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 01:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91471
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111652628.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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