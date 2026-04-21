AFN Misawa High Noon, Navy Physical Training Standards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91471" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Seaman John Paul Cavada reports on the changes to the Navy's physical fitness assessment requirements on April 21st, 2026. The changes increase the number of assessment per year as well as the consequences for failures. ( Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)