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    AFN Misawa High Noon, Navy Physical Training Standards

    AFN Misawa High Noon, Navy Physical Training Standards

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.20.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Misawa

    Seaman John Paul Cavada reports on the changes to the Navy's physical fitness assessment requirements on April 21st, 2026. The changes increase the number of assessment per year as well as the consequences for failures. ( Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 01:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91471
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111652628.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Misawa
    AFN Misawa
    Navy Physical Fitness Assessment

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