AFN Misawa High Noon, Earthquake 2026

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Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson reports on the earthquake that occurred on April 20th. It was the second large earthquake to happen in the area in the past 4 months and caused damage and injuries across Aomori and Iwate prefecture. ( Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adrioness Johnson)