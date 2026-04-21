Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson reports on the earthquake that occurred on April 20th. It was the second large earthquake to happen in the area in the past 4 months and caused damage and injuries across Aomori and Iwate prefecture. ( Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adrioness Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 01:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91470
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111652618.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Misawa High Noon, Earthquake 2026, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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