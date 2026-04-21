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    AFN Misawa High Noon, Earthquake 2026

    AFN Misawa High Noon, Earthquake 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    AFN Misawa

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson reports on the earthquake that occurred on April 20th. It was the second large earthquake to happen in the area in the past 4 months and caused damage and injuries across Aomori and Iwate prefecture. ( Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adrioness Johnson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 01:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91470
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111652618.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Misawa High Noon, Earthquake 2026, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Misawa
    AFN Misawa
    earthquake Japan

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