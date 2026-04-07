MRR SAKURA OLYMPICS

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MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN 04.08.2026 Courtesy Audio AFN Misawa

Misawa, Japan (April 9, 2026) - The Sakura Olympics commences in May 2026 at the Misawa Air Base. This annual, month-long spring sporting event builds partnership, trust, and camaraderie between U.S. service members and Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel along with the local community and family. (Audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)