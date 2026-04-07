(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRR SAKURA OLYMPICS

    MRR SAKURA OLYMPICS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.08.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (April 9, 2026) - The Sakura Olympics commences in May 2026 at the Misawa Air Base. This annual, month-long spring sporting event builds partnership, trust, and camaraderie between U.S. service members and Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel along with the local community and family. (Audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 00:27
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91228
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111620111.mp3
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRR SAKURA OLYMPICS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio