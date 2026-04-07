MRR SAKURA OLYMPICS

Misawa, Japan (April 9, 2026) - The Sakura Olympics commences in May 2026 at the Misawa Air Base. This annual, month-long spring sporting event builds partnership, trust, and camaraderie between U.S. service members and Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel along with the local community and family. (Audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 00:27
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91228
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111620111.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
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|0
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