2026/01/08 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call

For the 2025 calendar year, Missouri River basin runoff above Sioux City, Iowa totaled 19.9 million acre-feet, 78% of average. For 2026, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa to be near- average at 24.5 MAF, 96% of average. The 2026 forecast is based on current runoff trends, soil moisture conditions, generally below-average plains snowpack and near-average mountain snowpack. At the start of the 2026 runoff season, which typically begins around March 1, the total volume of water stored in the Missouri River Mainstem reservoir system is expected to be 49.0 MAF, 7.1 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone.
01.08.2026
01.08.2026
Briefings
|89889
|2601/DOD_111472703.mp3
00:36:59
OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|4
|0
|0
