    2026/01/08 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    For the 2025 calendar year, Missouri River basin runoff above Sioux City, Iowa totaled 19.9 million acre-feet, 78% of average. For 2026, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa to be near- average at 24.5 MAF, 96% of average. The 2026 forecast is based on current runoff trends, soil moisture conditions, generally below-average plains snowpack and near-average mountain snowpack. At the start of the 2026 runoff season, which typically begins around March 1, the total volume of water stored in the Missouri River Mainstem reservoir system is expected to be 49.0 MAF, 7.1 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone.

    Forecast shows Missouri River runoff returning to more normal levels after below-average 2025

    water management
    Missouri River
    Runoff Forecast
    Monthly Update
    podcast

