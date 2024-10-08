Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Kingyo Festival, Back to School Bash, Bon Odori

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.19.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Kempton 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast covering Yanai city's Kingyo festival and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni's Back to School Bash and Bon Odori festival. Narrated by LCpl. Eliza Fremont. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni (U.S. Navy audio file by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeff D. Kempton)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 23:24
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Kingyo Festival, Back to School Bash, Bon Odori, by PO2 Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Newscast
    MCAS Iwakuni
    AFN Iwakuni
    Bon Odori
    Yanai
    Kingyo

