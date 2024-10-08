Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast covering Yanai city's Kingyo festival and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni's Back to School Bash and Bon Odori festival. Narrated by LCpl. Eliza Fremont. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni (U.S. Navy audio file by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeff D. Kempton)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 23:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82922
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110614079.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Album
|Inside Iwakuni Radio News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Kingyo Festival, Back to School Bash, Bon Odori, by PO2 Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.