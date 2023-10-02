Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News

    JAPAN

    09.04.2023

    Audio by Cpl. Chase Drayer 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino narrates the September 4, 2023, edition of the Inside Iwakuni Radio News for American Forces Network (AFN). AFN Iwakuni provides the broadcast to inform and entertain audiences stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Chase W. Drayer)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 19:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76752
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109921968.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Album Inside Iwakuni Radio News
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News, by Cpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Iwakuni
    Radio News

