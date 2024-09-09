Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle - Tool Spotlight -The Regulatory Request System

    Inside the Castle - Tool Spotlight -The Regulatory Request System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode we take a closer look at the latest innovation revolutionizing the way the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) does business. Listen in as Jennifer Moyer, Chief of the USACE Regulatory Program, introduces the new Regulatory Request System.

    The Regulatory Request System is a web-based tool that helps a person find general permitting information, submit an individual and general permit application, submit pre-application meeting requests, and jurisdictional determination requests using online forms.

    You can find this tool at https://rrs.usace.army.mil/rrs

    Have your tried RSS? Let us know what you think at rrs@usace.army.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 14:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82422
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110556367.mp3
    Length: 00:25:15
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle - Season 3
    Track # 44
    Disc # 3
    Year 2024
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - Tool Spotlight -The Regulatory Request System, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Headquarters
    Inside the Castle
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    permits
    Regulatory Program
    Regulatory Request System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download