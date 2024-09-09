Inside the Castle - Tool Spotlight -The Regulatory Request System

In this episode we take a closer look at the latest innovation revolutionizing the way the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) does business. Listen in as Jennifer Moyer, Chief of the USACE Regulatory Program, introduces the new Regulatory Request System.



The Regulatory Request System is a web-based tool that helps a person find general permitting information, submit an individual and general permit application, submit pre-application meeting requests, and jurisdictional determination requests using online forms.



You can find this tool at https://rrs.usace.army.mil/rrs



Have your tried RSS? Let us know what you think at rrs@usace.army.mil