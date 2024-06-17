Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle - Business Line Managers

    Inside the Castle - Business Line Managers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Ever wonder who keeps the gears turning on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects? On this episode of Inside the Castle, we take a deep dive into the world of the Corps' Business Line Managers.

    Join us as we chat with a few of the business line managers and uncover the diverse roles they play, the challenges they tackle, and the decisions they make.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 15:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81035
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110393350.mp3
    Length: 00:50:09
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle - Season 3
    Track # 37
    Disc # 3
    Year 2024
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - Business Line Managers, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Business Line Managers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT