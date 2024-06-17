Inside the Castle - Business Line Managers

Ever wonder who keeps the gears turning on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects? On this episode of Inside the Castle, we take a deep dive into the world of the Corps' Business Line Managers.



Join us as we chat with a few of the business line managers and uncover the diverse roles they play, the challenges they tackle, and the decisions they make.