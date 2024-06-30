Inside the Castle - A Candid Conversation with the Chief of Engineers

In this candid conversation, Lieutenant General Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, sits down with Inside the Castle to discuss the immense responsibility that comes with leading a world-class organization.



Lieutenant General Spellmon offers a glimpse into this leadership philosophy, revealing how he stays motivated and resilient in the face of immense challenges – from natural disasters to the ever-present need to balance work and personal life.



Reflecting on this time as the Chief of Engineers, he gives us an update on his key priorities and how the Corps has been working hard to safely deliver the mission on time and within budget.



You will also hear about his most memorable day as Chief of Engineers, his plans after his tenure, and the invaluable advice he has for the Corps staff at all levels of the organization.



This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the inner workings of the Corps, leadership in challenging times, and leaving a lasting legacy.