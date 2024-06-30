Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle - A Candid Conversation with the Chief of Engineers

    Inside the Castle - A Candid Conversation with the Chief of Engineers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this candid conversation, Lieutenant General Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, sits down with Inside the Castle to discuss the immense responsibility that comes with leading a world-class organization.

    Lieutenant General Spellmon offers a glimpse into this leadership philosophy, revealing how he stays motivated and resilient in the face of immense challenges – from natural disasters to the ever-present need to balance work and personal life.

    Reflecting on this time as the Chief of Engineers, he gives us an update on his key priorities and how the Corps has been working hard to safely deliver the mission on time and within budget.

    You will also hear about his most memorable day as Chief of Engineers, his plans after his tenure, and the invaluable advice he has for the Corps staff at all levels of the organization.

    This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the inner workings of the Corps, leadership in challenging times, and leaving a lasting legacy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 11:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81294
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110424506.mp3
    Length: 00:23:23
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle - Season 3
    Track # 39
    Disc # 3
    Year 2024
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - A Candid Conversation with the Chief of Engineers, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Headquarters
    Inside the Castle
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Chief of Engineers
    Spellmon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT