Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-32 – Zachary E. Griffiths – “Are Retired Flag Officers Overparticipating in the Political Process?”

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-32 – Zachary E. Griffiths – “Are Retired Flag Officers Overparticipating in the Political Process?”

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Retired United States general and flag officers participate politically as individuals and in groups. Purportedly, participation damages civil-military relations. This article argues these activities, including but not limited to endorsements of candidates, do little harm to US democratic institutions and to the nonpartisan reputation of the military institution.

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss4/15/.

    Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: civil-military relations, general officers, promotions, flag officers, political participation

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Mar/12/2003411848/-1/-1/0/DP-PODCAST-TRANSCRIPT-GRIFFITHS.PDF

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 15:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79393
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110174786.mp3
    Length: 00:10:37
    Artist US Army War College Press
    Album Decisive Point Podcast – Season 4
    Track # 32
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE, PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-32 – Zachary E. Griffiths – “Are Retired Flag Officers Overparticipating in the Political Process?”, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotions
    general officers
    flag officers
    civil-military relations
    political participation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT