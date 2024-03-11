Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-32 – Zachary E. Griffiths – “Are Retired Flag Officers Overparticipating in the Political Process?”

Retired United States general and flag officers participate politically as individuals and in groups. Purportedly, participation damages civil-military relations. This article argues these activities, including but not limited to endorsements of candidates, do little harm to US democratic institutions and to the nonpartisan reputation of the military institution.
Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss4/15/.
Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
Keywords: civil-military relations, general officers, promotions, flag officers, political participation
Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Mar/12/2003411848/-1/-1/0/DP-PODCAST-TRANSCRIPT-GRIFFITHS.PDF
