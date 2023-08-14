Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-14 – Luke P. Bellocchi – "The Strategic Importance of Taiwan to the United States and Its Allies"

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-14 – Luke P. Bellocchi – "The Strategic Importance of Taiwan to the United States and Its Allies"

    This podcast presents four factors to consider in evaluating Taiwan’s strategic importance to the United States and its allies and answers a question often raised at forums concerning the Indo-Pacific: “Why should the United States care” about this small island in the Pacific? The response often given is simply US credibility, and while this is an important factor, this podcast reviews a wider array of possible factors to consider when answering that question. The study of these factors should assist US military and policy practitioners in accurately evaluating the related strategic environment. Through a survey of official US policy statements and strategy documents across administrations, part two of this article (to be featured in a future issue) will examine the evolving US perception of Taiwan throughout the aggressive strengthening of China and during Taiwan’s domestic political development into a full-fledged democracy.

    Read the article: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss2/11/

    Keywords: Taiwan, geopolitical, credibility, democracy, authoritarian

    About the author:Luke P. Bellocchi, JD, LLM, MSSI, MBA, served in senior and senior executive positions throughout his government career and is now an associate professor of practice at National Defense University, where he teaches strategy and a China elective at the Joint Advanced Warfighting School. His recent work, “The U.S. One China Policy: A Primer for Professional Military Education,” can be found at https://jfsc.ndu.edu/Media/Campaigning-Journals/.

    TAGS

    democracy
    Taiwan
    credibility
    geopolitical
    authoritarian

