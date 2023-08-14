Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-15 – Spencer L. French – "Innovation, Flexibility, and Adaptation: Keys to Patton’s Information Dominance"

In 1944, Third US Army created a cohesive and flexible system for managing information and denying it to the enemy that aligned operational concepts with technological capabilities. The organization’s success in the European Theater highlights its effective combined arms integration. An examination of the historical record shows the creative design of the Signal Intelligence and Army Information Services enabled Third Army to deliver information effects consistently and provides a useful model for considering the dynamics at play in fielding new and experimental multidomain effects formations.
Read the article: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss2/14/
Keywords: World War II, Third United States Army, military effectiveness, force design, information advantage
About the author: Major Spencer L. French, US Army, is a military intelligence officer currently assigned as the operations officer for the 704th Military Intelligence Brigade at Fort Meade, Maryland. His research interests focus on historical military innovation and force design.
