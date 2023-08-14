Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-15 – Spencer L. French – "Innovation, Flexibility, and Adaptation: Keys to Patton’s Information Dominance"

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-15 – Spencer L. French – "Innovation, Flexibility, and Adaptation: Keys to Patton’s Information Dominance"

    08.08.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    In 1944, Third US Army created a cohesive and flexible system for managing information and denying it to the enemy that aligned operational concepts with technological capabilities. The organization’s success in the European Theater highlights its effective combined arms integration. An examination of the historical record shows the creative design of the Signal Intelligence and Army Information Services enabled Third Army to deliver information effects consistently and provides a useful model for considering the dynamics at play in fielding new and experimental multidomain effects formations.

    Read the article: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss2/14/

    Keywords: World War II, Third United States Army, military effectiveness, force design, information advantage

    About the author: Major Spencer L. French, US Army, is a military intelligence officer currently assigned as the operations officer for the 704th Military Intelligence Brigade at Fort Meade, Maryland. His research interests focus on historical military innovation and force design.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 13:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75909
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109828966.mp3
    Length: 00:16:15
    Artist US Army War College Press
    Album Decisive Point Podcast – Season 4
    Track # 15
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-15 – Spencer L. French – "Innovation, Flexibility, and Adaptation: Keys to Patton’s Information Dominance", by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    World War II
    force design
    information advantage
    Third United States Army
    military effectiveness

