    MRR - New Years Winter

    JAPAN

    01.11.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael P. Richards, commander of 35th Fighter Wing, speaks about winter safety.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 00:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP
    safety
    snow
    winter

