Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Radio Report: Library Contest

    Misawa Radio Report: Library Contest

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.11.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Kim Tato from FSS marketing speaks about a bookmark contest at the base library on Misawa Air Base Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 00:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78480
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110088934.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Radio Report: Library Contest, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    base
    contest
    library

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT