    MRR - SERE Training

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.13.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    SERE Specialist, Staff Sgt. Dalton Deboer conducted hands on survival and evasion training for the 35th Fighter Wing’s F-16 pilots, refreshing their navigational skills and ability to survive the elements.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 01:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77960
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110051806.mp3
    Length: 00:00:58
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRR - SERE Training, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    SERE
    35th Fighter Wing
    AFN Misawa

