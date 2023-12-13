SERE Specialist, Staff Sgt. Dalton Deboer conducted hands on survival and evasion training for the 35th Fighter Wing’s F-16 pilots, refreshing their navigational skills and ability to survive the elements.
|12.13.2023
|12.18.2023 01:02
|Newscasts
|77960
|2312/DOD_110051806.mp3
|00:00:58
|2023
|Blues
|AOMORI, JP
|2
|0
|0
This work, MRR - SERE Training, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
