A short news update highlighting advice from Misawa's First Shirts, broadcasting from AFN Misawa.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 02:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76605
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109910410.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|N/A
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRR - First Sergeants, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT