    230913-MIS-Scoped Show-MC2 Stephanie Contreras

    JAPAN

    09.13.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    A scoped audio cut of a radio hour hosted by MC2 Stephanie Contreras where she speaks with Misawa's First Sergeants.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 02:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76604
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109910409.mp3
    Length: 00:16:50
    Genre N/A
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230913-MIS-Scoped Show-MC2 Stephanie Contreras, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Misawa Air Base
    Contreras
    AFN Misawa
    First Sergeants
    First Shirts

