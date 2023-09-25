Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    POWER PLAY SHOW OPEN - AFN Misawa Radio Liner

    POWER PLAY SHOW OPEN - AFN Misawa Radio Liner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.03.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    This audio segment is an AFN Misawa radio liner for the purpose of station identification and introduction The Power Play radio show hosted Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 02:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76593
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109909922.mp3
    Length: 00:00:14
    Year 2023
    Genre N/A
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POWER PLAY SHOW OPEN - AFN Misawa Radio Liner, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    AFN Misawa
    Bugenig
    Bugaboo
    Power Play

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT