Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Misawa - Hawkins Show Open Liner

    AFN Misawa - Hawkins Show Open Liner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.02.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    A radio liner created for AFN Misawa radio shows.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 19:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76543
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109905149.mp3
    Length: 00:00:22
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Misawa - Hawkins Show Open Liner, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn
    liner
    afn misawa
    radio liner
    am 1575

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT