    Thinking Inside The Box EP05: Sharing Lessons Learned

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    "Thinking Inside the Box" brings you interviews with the United States Army's experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this Episode, we talk about the Center for Army Lessons Learned (CALL). CALL's mission is to lead the Army Lessons Learned Program and deliver timely and relevant information to resolve gaps, enhance readiness, and inform modernization. CALL is essential to the Army as an institution. They focus on adaptive learning, based on lessons and best practices, and provide timely and relevant knowledge to the warfighter.

    To get more insights on the topic we interviewed Mr. Kevin Kreie, Operations Group, NTC Senior Analyst for CALL. Learn how CALL, at The National Training Center collects observations from the Observer, Coach / Trainers, analyzes that data and then produces reports, articles, handbooks, and other media that help units learn from each other as they prepare to go to a Combat Training Center. Kevin shares some of the best NTC publications and where to find this information.

    Recommended Resources:
    Center for Army Lessons Learned
    https://www.army.mil/CALL
    https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/teams/lessonslearned (CAC Required)

    Joint Lessons Learned Information System (JLLIS) (CAC Required)
    https://www.jllis.mil

    Operations Group milsuite page
    https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)

    Combining Arms in the Close Fight 2022: api.army.mil/e2/c/downloads/2022/11/04/63200cc0/23-01-738-combining-arms-in-the-close-fight-nov-22-public-release.pdf
    Off and Def Operations against a Near-Peer (CAC Required)

    Mastering the Fundamentals 2021: api.army.mil/e2/c/downloads/2021/05/18/a6de0cc2/21-19.pdf

    CTC Trends 2023 (CAC Required)https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/:b:/r/teams/lessonslearned/CALL Publications/23-04 (756) FY22 CTC Trends (Mar 23) (CUI).pdf?csf=1&web=1&e=qZyUAK

    MS Teams NTC Call Detachment (CAC Required)
    https://dod.teams.microsoft.us/l/team/19%3adod%3ad499407c5759412a965a6cef2f7e2377%40thread.tacv2/conversations?groupId=cdef9e1d-0262-4a49-b5f7-2161eab4eea7&tenantId=fae6d70f-954b-4811-92b6-0530d6f84c43

    MS Teams CALL CTC Outreach (CAC Required)
    https://dod.teams.microsoft.us/l/team/19%3adod%3a90fdb7e839f84699aa061218243dd0b0%40thread.tacv2/conversations?groupId=3c8bbf50-36ee-41b2-afd4-799e54790896&tenantId=fae6d70f-954b-4811-92b6-0530d6f84c43

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75809
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109812528.mp3
    Length: 00:21:22
    Artist Fort Irwin Operations Group
    Album Thinking Inside The Box
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thinking Inside The Box EP05: Sharing Lessons Learned, by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CALL
    Trends
    Army Readiness
    Army Lessons Learned
    Lead Train Win

