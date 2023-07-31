Thinking Inside The Box EP05: Sharing Lessons Learned

“Thinking Inside the Box” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this Episode, we talk about the Center for Army Lessons Learned (CALL). CALL’s mission is to lead the Army Lessons Learned Program and deliver timely and relevant information to resolve gaps, enhance readiness, and inform modernization. CALL is essential to the Army as an institution. They focus on adaptive learning, based on lessons and best practices, and provide timely and relevant knowledge to the warfighter.



To get more insights on the topic we interviewed Mr. Kevin Kreie, Operations Group, NTC Senior Analyst for CALL. Learn how CALL, at The National Training Center collects observations from the Observer, Coach / Trainers, analyzes that data and then produces reports, articles, handbooks, and other media that help units learn from each other as they prepare to go to a Combat Training Center. Kevin shares some of the best NTC publications and where to find this information.



Recommended Resources:

Center for Army Lessons Learned

https://www.army.mil/CALL

https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/teams/lessonslearned (CAC Required)



Joint Lessons Learned Information System (JLLIS) (CAC Required)

https://www.jllis.mil



Operations Group milsuite page

https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)



Combining Arms in the Close Fight 2022: api.army.mil/e2/c/downloads/2022/11/04/63200cc0/23-01-738-combining-arms-in-the-close-fight-nov-22-public-release.pdf

Off and Def Operations against a Near-Peer (CAC Required)



Mastering the Fundamentals 2021: api.army.mil/e2/c/downloads/2021/05/18/a6de0cc2/21-19.pdf



CTC Trends 2023 (CAC Required)https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/:b:/r/teams/lessonslearned/CALL Publications/23-04 (756) FY22 CTC Trends (Mar 23) (CUI).pdf?csf=1&web=1&e=qZyUAK



MS Teams NTC Call Detachment (CAC Required)

https://dod.teams.microsoft.us/l/team/19%3adod%3ad499407c5759412a965a6cef2f7e2377%40thread.tacv2/conversations?groupId=cdef9e1d-0262-4a49-b5f7-2161eab4eea7&tenantId=fae6d70f-954b-4811-92b6-0530d6f84c43



MS Teams CALL CTC Outreach (CAC Required)

https://dod.teams.microsoft.us/l/team/19%3adod%3a90fdb7e839f84699aa061218243dd0b0%40thread.tacv2/conversations?groupId=3c8bbf50-36ee-41b2-afd4-799e54790896&tenantId=fae6d70f-954b-4811-92b6-0530d6f84c43