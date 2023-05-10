Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thinking Inside the Box - EP02: Enabling Multi-Domain Operations at the NTC

    Thinking Inside the Box - EP02: Enabling Multi-Domain Operations at the NTC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    “Thinking Inside the Box” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    From AirLand Battle, to Iraq, to Afghanistan, and now with Multidomain Operations, NTC constantly evolves the operational environment it replicates to provide contemporary challenges to rotational units. In Episode 02 we interview Lt. Col. Brian Burbank from Ghost Team to discuss how NTC replicates modern electronic warfare, cyber, and space capabilities to train units and how they can prepare to fight on the multidomain battlefield.

    Recommended Resources:
    Col. (Ret.) John Antal’s brief on the Seven Battle Space Disrupters: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_At9txsUKIw

    We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc and access techniques and fighting products on the NTC Operations Group MilSuite at https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (Common Access Card required).

    Episode hosted by Maj. Robert Rose and edited by Annette Pritt

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 13:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74240
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109639730.mp3
    Length: 00:23:16
    Artist Fort Irwin Operations Group
    Album Thinking Inside the Box
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thinking Inside the Box - EP02: Enabling Multi-Domain Operations at the NTC, by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Thinking Inside the Box - EP01: NTC Trends with the COG

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Trends
    Army Readiness
    Army Lessons Learned
    Lead Train Win

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT