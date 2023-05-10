Thinking Inside the Box - EP02: Enabling Multi-Domain Operations at the NTC

“Thinking Inside the Box” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.
From AirLand Battle, to Iraq, to Afghanistan, and now with Multidomain Operations, NTC constantly evolves the operational environment it replicates to provide contemporary challenges to rotational units. In Episode 02 we interview Lt. Col. Brian Burbank from Ghost Team to discuss how NTC replicates modern electronic warfare, cyber, and space capabilities to train units and how they can prepare to fight on the multidomain battlefield.
Recommended Resources:
Col. (Ret.) John Antal’s brief on the Seven Battle Space Disrupters: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_At9txsUKIw
We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc and access techniques and fighting products on the NTC Operations Group MilSuite at https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (Common Access Card required).
