    Thinking Inside The Box - EP04: Proactive Counterfire

    Thinking Inside The Box - EP04: Proactive Counterfire

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    “Thinking Inside the Box” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this Episode we discuss Proactive Counterfire in a large-scale combat operation. Proactive counterfire, as defined in ATP 3-09.12, is the specific targeting of enemy indirect fire systems including their C2, sensors, platforms, and logistics before they engage friendly forces. Proactive counterfire is a focus area for units as they train in the box at the National Training Center. To get insights on some of the trends observed at The National Training Center we interviewed LTC Jay Johnson, MAJ Tom Stevenson, CW3 David Brown, and CW3 William Woods, members of the Fire Support Team.

    Recommended Resources:
    Army Publications for ATP 3-09.12 - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN33999-ATP_3-09.12-000-WEB-1.pdf

    The Targeteer Quarterly Newsletter - Group: Joint Fires and Effects Network (JFEN) |milBook Home (milsuite.mil) (Common Access Card required)

    Operations Group milsuite page - https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (Common Access Card required)

    We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc

    Episode hosted by Maj. Robert Rose and edited by Annette Pritt

    AUDIO INFO

    TAGS

    Artillery
    Trends
    Army Readiness
    Army Lessons Learned
    Lead Train Win
    Proactive Counterfire

