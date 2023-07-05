WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 3 - Mental Health

We speak with Dr. Paul Agacinski Vazquez, LCSW-S, WBAMC Behavioral Health, about today's Mental Health topics, especially those affecting our young kids with social media use. Visit our webpage at https://william-beaumont.tricare.mil/ to learn more on where to seek help if you or a loved one is having a mental health crisis.