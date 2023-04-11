WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 2 - TBI Awareness with Dr. Sebesta

WBAMC Chief of the Department of TBI and soon to be director of the Intrepid Spirit Center, Dr. Sean Sebesta, talks to us about why it's important to take concussions seriously. This podcast episode was done in honor of Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness for the month of March. WBAMC Med-Talks is a podcast under the direction of the WBAMC Public Affairs Office.