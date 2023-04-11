Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 2 - TBI Awareness with Dr. Sebesta

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Audio by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    WBAMC Chief of the Department of TBI and soon to be director of the Intrepid Spirit Center, Dr. Sean Sebesta, talks to us about why it's important to take concussions seriously. This podcast episode was done in honor of Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness for the month of March. WBAMC Med-Talks is a podcast under the direction of the WBAMC Public Affairs Office.

