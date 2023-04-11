Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 1 - Heart Health with Dr. Lin

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Audio by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    WBAMC Cardiologist, Dr. Charles Lin (LTC) talks to us about why it's important to take care of your heart. This podcast episode was recorded in honor of Heart Health Month for February. WBAMC Med-Talks is a podcast under the direction of the WBAMC Public Affairs Office.

