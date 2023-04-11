WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 1 - Heart Health with Dr. Lin

WBAMC Cardiologist, Dr. Charles Lin (LTC) talks to us about why it's important to take care of your heart. This podcast episode was recorded in honor of Heart Health Month for February. WBAMC Med-Talks is a podcast under the direction of the WBAMC Public Affairs Office.
