    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 19

    12.15.2022

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    A Reality She Didn’t Ask For: CBP had four suicides in the Rio Grande Valley Sector during 2022. This month’s guest on the Suicide Prevention Podcast is Ms. Jane Doe, the wife of one of our Rio Grand Valley agents who ended his life. She describes her experience as a loss survivor and explains how she is living “A Reality She Didn’t Ask For.”

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 10:25
    Category: Newscasts
