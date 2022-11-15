CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 18

Examining Suicide From an Intelligence and EMT Perspective: Our November episode of the Suicide Prevention Podcast features Matt, a CBP supervisor who works for the CBP Watch. Matt explains his unique experiences with suicide in CBP and proposes we examine suicides from the perspectives of intelligence gathering and emergency medicine