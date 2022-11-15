Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 18

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 18

    11.15.2022

    Examining Suicide From an Intelligence and EMT Perspective: Our November episode of the Suicide Prevention Podcast features Matt, a CBP supervisor who works for the CBP Watch. Matt explains his unique experiences with suicide in CBP and proposes we examine suicides from the perspectives of intelligence gathering and emergency medicine

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 11.20.2022 22:09
