Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 14

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 14

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    No Feeling Is Final: Ann, an agricultural specialist with CBP discusses her attempt and how she was able to turn her life around and focus on helping herself and others.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 08:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69972
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109119015.mp3
    Length: 00:16:19
    Artist Dr Kent Corso
    Composer CBP Wellness and Resilience
    Album CBP Suicide Prevention and Awareness
    Track # 14
    Year 2022
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 14, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention
    Shine a Light
    Dr. Kent Corso

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT