CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 14

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69972" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

No Feeling Is Final: Ann, an agricultural specialist with CBP discusses her attempt and how she was able to turn her life around and focus on helping herself and others.