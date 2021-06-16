A radio spot produced for AFN Misawa. This spot features information on how to quit smoking.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2022 01:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71337
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109347915.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Quit Smoking, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
