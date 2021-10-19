Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRR - waves

    MRR - wavesMRR- waves

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.19.2021

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Emilee Darden 

    AFN Misawa

    The Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service or WAVES was established as a more Navy specific way for women to serve in the military.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 01:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69277
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109004277.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRR - waves, by A1C Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WAVES
    Service
    Navy
    Military
    Women

