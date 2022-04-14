Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 15: Competitive Shooting

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 15: Competitive Shooting

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    TAG Match champions, Capt. Patrick Randall of the 195th Regional Training Institute and Staff Sgt. Joseph Wyner of Joint Force Headquarters, join the podcast to discuss the state of competitive shooting in the NHNG and how to get involved.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 13:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 15: Competitive Shooting, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NationalGuard
    NHNationalGuard

