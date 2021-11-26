Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 4: Marathon Team

    NH, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    On this week's Your NH Guard, 1st Sgt. "Fast Eddie" Clements, NHNG marathon team coordinator and four-time All Guard athlete, discusses his running journey and lofty goals for the state squad.

