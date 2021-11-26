On this week's Your NH Guard, 1st Sgt. "Fast Eddie" Clements, NHNG marathon team coordinator and four-time All Guard athlete, discusses his running journey and lofty goals for the state squad.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 16:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68572
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108831682.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:57
|Artist
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Composer
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Album
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Track #
|4
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|NH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 4: Marathon Team, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
