Chief Master Sgt. Bill Bates and his daughter, Master Sgt. Amanda Bates, join the podcast to discuss what it's like working together in the New Hampshire Air National Guard in the field of personnel management.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 17:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68767
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108877085.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:31
|Artist
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Composer
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Album
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Track #
|13
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CONCORD, NH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 13: Pease Personnelists, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT