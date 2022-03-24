Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 13: Pease Personnelists

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Chief Master Sgt. Bill Bates and his daughter, Master Sgt. Amanda Bates, join the podcast to discuss what it's like working together in the New Hampshire Air National Guard in the field of personnel management.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 17:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:09:31
