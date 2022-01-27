A Misawa Radio Report thanking the 35th Medical Group on Misawa Air Base for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 20:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68372
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108782871.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Radio Report - MDG Thanks, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT