Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Station Liner - Misawa and Order

    Station Liner - Misawa and Order

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.02.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    Station liner inspired by Law and Order, produced by MC2 Shelby Hawkins, for AFN Misawa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 21:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68211
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108754597.mp3
    Length: 00:00:25
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Station Liner - Misawa and Order, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    law and order
    afn misawa
    station liner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT