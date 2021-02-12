Station liner inspired by Law and Order, produced by MC2 Shelby Hawkins, for AFN Misawa.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 21:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68211
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108754597.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Station Liner - Misawa and Order, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT