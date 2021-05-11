Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRR - COVID Travel Requirements

    MRR - COVID Travel Requirements

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.05.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Radio Report regarding COVID-19 travel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2021
    Date Posted: 11.16.2021 17:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67820
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108686917.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRR - COVID Travel Requirements, by PO3 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    misawa
    covid-19
    covid travel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT