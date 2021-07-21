U.S. Navy Seaman Avalon Jutras warns of the dangers of driving under the influence and reminds Misawa Air Base of the alternative options.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 23:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67188
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108536060.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Radio Report: Don't Drink and Drive, by SN Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT