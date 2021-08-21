Misawa Radio Report - COMPACAF Visit

In his recent visit to Misawa Air Base, General Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Force Commander, spoke about the importance of the alliance between U.S. and Japanese forces.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 19:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67182
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108535858.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
