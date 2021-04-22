Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Medicine History Podcast - Lessons Unlearned; Education Forfeited

    Army Medicine History Podcast - Lessons Unlearned; Education Forfeited

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Audio by Francis Trachta 

    Army Medicine History

    Lessons Unlearned; Education Forfeited or Recognizing the Environmental Enemy, presented by Stephen C. Craig. Filmed at the AMEDD Museum, JBSA, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, 22APR2021. (U.S. Army video by Francis S. Trachta/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Medicine History Podcast - Lessons Unlearned; Education Forfeited, by Francis Trachta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    History
    Education
    Army Medicine History
    Audio Presentation

