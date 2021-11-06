U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class encourages Misawa to properly secure and sort their trash.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 00:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66886
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108447917.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keep Misawa Clean, by SN Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT