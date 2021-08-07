This is a 30 second radio spot for the 35th Force Support Squadron’s Mid-day Movie event at the Community Commons.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 02:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66857
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108441108.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FSS Spot: Mid-day Movie, by SSgt Anthony Rodeback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
