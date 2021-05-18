Listen in for an update to the U.S. Forces Japan mask policy.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 23:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66368
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108345387.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|None
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Radio Report - Mask Policy Update, by PO3 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT